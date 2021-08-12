Treat DAO Price Tops $1.23 (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. In the last week, Treat DAO has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Treat DAO coin can currently be bought for about $1.23 or 0.00002763 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Treat DAO has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $3,846.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00046646 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.90 or 0.00143532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.86 or 0.00154674 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,756.94 or 1.00539725 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.17 or 0.00871970 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

