Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases 2,074 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,391,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $513,171,000 after buying an additional 711,972 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,579,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $213,800,000 after buying an additional 616,196 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,864,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,077,000 after buying an additional 333,015 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,796,000 after buying an additional 98,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,180,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,228,000 after buying an additional 29,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

In related news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $92,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 12,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $481,662.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,667.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,287 shares of company stock worth $1,119,339. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

WWW traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.22. The company had a trading volume of 535,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,373. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.79 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.06.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 20.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WWW shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.27.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.