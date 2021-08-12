Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$18.86. Turquoise Hill Resources shares last traded at C$18.66, with a volume of 213,918 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.01.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$1.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$666.81 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jo-Anne Dudley purchased 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$22.79 per share, with a total value of C$43,298.86. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at C$43,298.86.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile (TSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

