Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.79. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at C$5.54, with a volume of 550,232 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on EDR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Endeavour Silver to C$5.75 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$8.25 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Pi Financial upped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$5.80 to C$6.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endeavour Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$949.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.20.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$43.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$42.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Endeavour Silver news, Senior Officer Luis Renato Castro sold 59,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.62, for a total transaction of C$515,236.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$560,040. Also, Senior Officer Dale Mah sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.40, for a total value of C$42,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$89,796. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,887.

About Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

