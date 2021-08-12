Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$11.15. Fiera Capital shares last traded at C$11.10, with a volume of 137,046 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.96.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 101.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.