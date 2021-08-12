Horizon Financial Services LLC Invests $4.87 Million in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 91,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,000. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 3.5% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VMBS traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,005. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $54.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

