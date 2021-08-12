HWG Holdings LP Sells 1,152 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

HWG Holdings LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 92.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Cintas were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Cintas by 22.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 23.4% in the second quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 11.8% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTAS traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $388.65. 270,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,971. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $307.65 and a 1-year high of $396.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $377.51. The company has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.30%.

In other Cintas news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $389.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.44.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

