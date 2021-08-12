MA Private Wealth Sells 1,765 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

MA Private Wealth cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 233,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of MA Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $783,000. Moller Financial Services lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 197,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 575.0% in the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 209,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,788,000 after buying an additional 178,373 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 105,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $52.57. The company had a trading volume of 303,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,640,194. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.04. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $53.43.

