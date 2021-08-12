Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Announces Earnings Results

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 30.48% and a negative net margin of 310.60%.

Shares of Blink Charging stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,136,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,043,563. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.78. Blink Charging has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.45 and a beta of 3.85.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital lowered Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Blink Charging from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

