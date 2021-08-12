Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.250-$0.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $135 million-$155 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $140.99 million.

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.73. The company had a trading volume of 172,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,227. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -203.09 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.22. Veeco Instruments has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $25.70.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VECO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veeco Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

