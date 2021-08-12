Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Moleculin Biotech stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $2.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,073. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.50. Moleculin Biotech has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $8.78.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. 7.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Moleculin Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

