Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYCC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.04. 68,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,332. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.88. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $11.42. The firm has a market cap of $46.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.21.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

