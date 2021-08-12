BOLT Price Reaches $0.0047 on Exchanges (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 12th. During the last week, BOLT has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. BOLT has a total market capitalization of $4.68 million and $130,295.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOLT coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00056131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002973 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00015194 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.23 or 0.00880574 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.05 or 0.00110400 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001961 BTC.

BOLT Profile

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global . The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

Buying and Selling BOLT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

