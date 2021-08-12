MoonTrust Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (MNTT)

MoonTrust (CURRENCY:MNTT) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 12th. One MoonTrust coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MoonTrust has traded 39.8% higher against the US dollar. MoonTrust has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $40,854.00 worth of MoonTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MoonTrust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00046546 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.76 or 0.00143499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.32 or 0.00153771 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,512.20 or 1.00186977 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.41 or 0.00867481 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MoonTrust Coin Profile

MoonTrust’s total supply is 974,750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MoonTrust is https://reddit.com/r/moontrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MoonTrust’s official Twitter account is @MoonTrustTeam

MoonTrust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonTrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MoonTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MoonTrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonTrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.