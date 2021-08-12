ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.11 Million

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000428 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $6,324.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001970 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000503 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 89.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000228 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00009424 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000823 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

