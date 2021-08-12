HWG Holdings LP Buys New Shares in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 563.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VSTO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.64.

Shares of NYSE VSTO traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.76. The stock had a trading volume of 486,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,008. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.05. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $47.62.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $662.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.89 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 13.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $389,189.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,346,090.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $296,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.