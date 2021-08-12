Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) Receives €42.36 Average PT from Analysts

Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €42.90 ($50.47).

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.70 ($47.88) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.50 ($51.18) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

BOSS traded up €0.58 ($0.68) during trading on Friday, hitting €51.90 ($61.06). 248,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The business’s 50 day moving average is €48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 12-month high of €53.46 ($62.89). The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion and a PE ratio of -16.90.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.