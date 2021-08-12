CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.38.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CONE. TheStreet lowered CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of CONE traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $75.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,086. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.90. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $84.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,892.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.42.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is 52.31%.

In related news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,913.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,867.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in CyrusOne by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 20,466,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,385,985,000 after purchasing an additional 256,179 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CyrusOne by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,377,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,297,000 after purchasing an additional 48,586 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in CyrusOne by 23.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,340,000 after purchasing an additional 781,398 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CyrusOne by 8.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,923,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,232,000 after purchasing an additional 142,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CyrusOne by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,050,000 after purchasing an additional 68,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

