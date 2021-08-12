Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$170.50. Intact Financial shares last traded at C$169.95, with a volume of 376,431 shares traded.
IFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cormark set a C$168.21 price target on Intact Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$196.00 to C$197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$188.00 to C$197.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$193.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$189.14.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of C$30.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$169.57.
In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total value of C$127,848.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$502,922.07.
About Intact Financial (TSE:IFC)
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.
