Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$170.50. Intact Financial shares last traded at C$169.95, with a volume of 376,431 shares traded.

IFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cormark set a C$168.21 price target on Intact Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$196.00 to C$197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$188.00 to C$197.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$193.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$189.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of C$30.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$169.57.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$3.05 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intact Financial Co. will post 10.5906091 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total value of C$127,848.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$502,922.07.

About Intact Financial (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

