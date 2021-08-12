Basf (ETR:BAS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Basf Se (ETR:BAS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €67.54 ($79.46). Basf shares last traded at €67.24 ($79.11), with a volume of 1,096,326 shares trading hands.

BAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Basf in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Basf in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €79.33 ($93.33).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €66.82.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

