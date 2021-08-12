Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYZN traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,492,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,780. Hyzon Motors has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $19.95.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

