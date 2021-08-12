Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.28. Imperial Metals shares last traded at C$4.25, with a volume of 9,247 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$602.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -417.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Get Imperial Metals alerts:

In other news, insider Fairholme Capital Management, L.L.C. sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total value of C$37,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,311,381 shares in the company, valued at C$73,401,214.50.

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Mount Polley copper-gold mine covering an area of 23,369 hectares consisting of seven mining leases and 50 mineral claims; the Huckleberry copper mines covering an area of 23,241 hectares consisting of two mining leases and 44 mineral claims.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.