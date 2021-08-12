Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE CPNG traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.13. 21,184,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,499,980. Coupang has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.39.

CPNG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. reduced their price target on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. CLSA assumed coverage on Coupang in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

