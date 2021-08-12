HWG Holdings LP Buys 17,010 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

HWG Holdings LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 1,453.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,010 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of HWG Holdings LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,112,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,263,000 after purchasing an additional 392,749 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,479,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,964,000 after purchasing an additional 384,597 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,590,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,814,000 after acquiring an additional 60,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,533,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,571,000 after acquiring an additional 48,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,171,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,216,000 after acquiring an additional 237,081 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.79. 153,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,319. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $77.36 and a twelve month high of $118.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.29.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

