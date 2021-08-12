Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Bought by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Integer were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 262,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,692,000 after acquiring an additional 39,935 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 212,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,032,000 after acquiring an additional 15,155 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in Integer by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 75,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,931,000 after buying an additional 39,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITGR traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.80. The company had a trading volume of 161,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,087. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.42. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $101.61.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Integer had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $233,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at $253,333.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $989,697.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,722,643.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Integer from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

