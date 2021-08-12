HWG Holdings LP Purchases New Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 46,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,322,000. Comerica comprises 1.4% of HWG Holdings LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMA. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 6,812.7% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,087,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,434 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Comerica by 1,892.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,062,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,209,000 after buying an additional 1,008,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Comerica by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,459,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,859,000 after buying an additional 673,248 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in Comerica during the 1st quarter worth $37,340,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Comerica by 8,150.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 525,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,697,000 after buying an additional 519,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CMA. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Compass Point increased their price objective on Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.84.

NYSE:CMA traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,084,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,077. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $35.76 and a twelve month high of $79.86.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.