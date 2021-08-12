Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 295 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,123 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $10,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 48.3% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.89.

HD traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $334.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,553,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,056,788. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The firm has a market cap of $355.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $319.50.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

