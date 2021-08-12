Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) to Announce $1.20 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) to report earnings per share of $1.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ModivCare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.44. ModivCare reported earnings per share of $2.69 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 55.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full-year earnings of $6.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $6.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $6.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ModivCare.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.84. ModivCare had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $474.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.95 million. ModivCare’s revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MODV. Zacks Investment Research raised ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research increased their target price on ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ MODV traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,193. ModivCare has a 12-month low of $84.32 and a 12-month high of $184.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MODV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

