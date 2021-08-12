Zacks: Analysts Expect Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $165.83 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) will post sales of $165.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $161.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $169.71 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares reported sales of $171.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will report full year sales of $668.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $660.52 million to $677.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $668.64 million, with estimates ranging from $657.33 million to $679.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.32. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 35.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

AUB traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.99. 264,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.88. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.36. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $42.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,487,000 after acquiring an additional 356,203 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 19.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,828,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,134,000 after purchasing an additional 298,989 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 4.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,411,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,108,000 after purchasing an additional 64,061 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,346,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,565,000 after acquiring an additional 114,495 shares in the last quarter. 56.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

