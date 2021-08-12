Lisk Machine Learning Tops 1-Day Volume of $28,003.00 (LML)

Lisk Machine Learning (CURRENCY:LML) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 12th. In the last seven days, Lisk Machine Learning has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. Lisk Machine Learning has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $28,003.00 worth of Lisk Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk Machine Learning coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk Machine Learning alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00046450 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.96 or 0.00143898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.25 or 0.00153565 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,498.71 or 1.00117537 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $385.48 or 0.00867299 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Lisk Machine Learning Coin Profile

Lisk Machine Learning’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Lisk Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @gny_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lisk Machine Learning is www.gny.io/lisk

Lisk Machine Learning Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk Machine Learning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk Machine Learning should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk Machine Learning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LMLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Machine Learning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk Machine Learning and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.