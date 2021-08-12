DEXTools (DEXT) Price Up 10.1% This Week

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. During the last seven days, DEXTools has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. DEXTools has a market cap of $32.72 million and approximately $346,928.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEXTools coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000745 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00055762 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00015152 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.83 or 0.00877072 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.00 or 0.00110255 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001937 BTC.

DEXTools Profile

DEXTools (DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,966,097 coins and its circulating supply is 98,769,410 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

Buying and Selling DEXTools

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

