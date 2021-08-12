Analysts Set Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) PT at $133.00

Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KOD shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Kodiak Sciences stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.21. 152,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,268. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.46 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.79. Kodiak Sciences has a 12 month low of $45.02 and a 12 month high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.10). Research analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 1,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $97,208.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,543,862.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,850,832. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 74.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

