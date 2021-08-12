Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in NCR were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NCR. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of NCR by 44.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NCR by 69.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NCR by 165.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NCR by 80.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of NCR by 3,242.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.98. 936,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,071. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.97 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. NCR Co. has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $50.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.09.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. NCR had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 23.42%. Analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $4,836,206.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,277,193.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Mucci acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $48,816.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NCR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NCR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.22.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

