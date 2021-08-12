C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CCCC traded up $3.75 on Thursday, hitting $39.66. The company had a trading volume of 404,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,799. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61. C4 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $48.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.55.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $569,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $28,078.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,011.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,462 shares of company stock worth $2,732,926.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCCC shares. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 25th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. C4 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

