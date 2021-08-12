People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Bought by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,715 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,391 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 52,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PBCT shares. Compass Point increased their target price on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

In other news, CFO R David Rosato sold 15,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $296,119.23. Also, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 7,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $138,169.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 162,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,349.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PBCT stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,375,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,666,303. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.21. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $19.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.93.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.60 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 30.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 1st will be paid a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 57.48%.

People’s United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.