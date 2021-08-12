The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Holdings Decreased by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,419 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. The Boeing makes up approximately 0.6% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in The Boeing by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 3,416 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in The Boeing by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers grew its stake in The Boeing by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 10,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. boosted their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.59.

BA stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $238.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,768,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,963,101. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $235.45. The stock has a market cap of $139.61 billion, a PE ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

