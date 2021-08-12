1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

DIBS traded down $4.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,551,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,952. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.44. 1stdibs.Com has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46.

DIBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities began coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

