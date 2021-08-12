J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Boosts Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 369.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBM. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.63.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $143.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,088,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,583,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.