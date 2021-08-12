Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.54. Galectin Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 562,636 shares changing hands.

GALT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Galectin Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $206.24 million, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.31.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. As a group, analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $32,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GALT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 1,864.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 291,373 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $539,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $445,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 378.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 82,039 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 4.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,273,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 51,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

About Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT)

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

