Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.60. Wesdome Gold Mines shares last traded at $9.57, with a volume of 33,268 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins cut shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Wesdome Gold Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.83.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. is a mining exploration company, which engages in the provision of acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold properties. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine, Mishi Mine, Kiena complex, and Moss Lake Gold Mines properties. The company was founded on October 21, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

