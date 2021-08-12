CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $86.74. CoStar Group shares last traded at $85.05, with a volume of 1,209,227 shares trading hands.

CSGP has been the topic of several research reports. Truist cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens started coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.85.

The company has a current ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.50. The company has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of 143.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.90.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $480.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1,252.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 57,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 52,835 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 7,469.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 6,947 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 927.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,800,000 after buying an additional 760,701 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 23,729.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 147,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after buying an additional 147,124 shares during the period. 16.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

