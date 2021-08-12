Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives $29.11 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.11.

MRNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 46.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 28,059 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,015,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,090,000 after buying an additional 288,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRNS remained flat at $$12.60 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 260,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,026. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.81. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $461.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.26.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

