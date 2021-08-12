Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Receives $67.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of BIG traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.20. The company had a trading volume of 457,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,820. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.35. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $42.05 and a 52-week high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Big Lots’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Big Lots will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

In other news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Big Lots by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Big Lots by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Big Lots by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 8,348 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Big Lots by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 226,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after buying an additional 28,936 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at $494,000. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

