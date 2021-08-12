Thomas C. Indelicarto Sells 613 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.12, for a total value of $130,029.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of VeriSign stock traded down $1.44 on Thursday, hitting $210.30. 288,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,181. The stock has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.53. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.60 and a 1-year high of $234.56.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 108.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. boosted their price objective on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

