Insider Selling: Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) EVP Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) EVP Robbin B. Adams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $26,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Geospace Technologies stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.56. 23,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,467. The company has a market cap of $139.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.02. Geospace Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.61.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Geospace Technologies during the first quarter worth about $2,005,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Geospace Technologies by 94.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Geospace Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Geospace Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Geospace Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. 51.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

