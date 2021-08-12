Insider Selling: Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CAO Sells 1,013 Shares of Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CAO Darryl Bond sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $12,814.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Darryl Bond also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 21st, Darryl Bond sold 2,338 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $32,241.02.
Shares of YEXT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.58. 643,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,823. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.40. Yext, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $20.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.68.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Yext by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Yext by 8.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Yext by 2.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Yext by 3.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Yext in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.58.
About Yext
Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.
