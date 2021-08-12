Insider Selling: Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CAO Sells 1,013 Shares of Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CAO Darryl Bond sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $12,814.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Darryl Bond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Darryl Bond sold 2,338 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $32,241.02.

Shares of YEXT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.58. 643,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,823. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.40. Yext, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $20.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.68.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.60 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a negative net margin of 23.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Yext by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Yext by 8.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Yext by 2.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Yext by 3.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Yext in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.58.

About Yext

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

