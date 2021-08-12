Seth Gersch Purchases 3,200 Shares of Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Stock

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Director Seth Gersch acquired 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.37 per share, with a total value of $84,384.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 146,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,586.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Seth Gersch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Seth Gersch bought 3,600 shares of Global Indemnity Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.02 per share, for a total transaction of $97,272.00.

Shares of GBLI traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.65. 19,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,853. The stock has a market cap of $384.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.06 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.71. Global Indemnity Group, LLC has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.82). Global Indemnity Group had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 459,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,630,000 after purchasing an additional 14,415 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the second quarter worth $135,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 17.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the first quarter worth $278,000. 45.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut Global Indemnity Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and individual policyholder coverages in the United States; and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance.

