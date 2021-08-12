MONK (MONK) Trading Up 17.6% This Week

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 12th. One MONK coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MONK has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $10,973.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MONK has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001953 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000500 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 89.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000428 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008773 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000813 BTC.

About MONK

MONK (MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

