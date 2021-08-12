SAFE DEAL Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.03 Million (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded up 36.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for about $1.40 or 0.00003177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $56,112.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00046219 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.57 or 0.00141526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.38 or 0.00152399 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,388.30 or 1.00394565 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.43 or 0.00867223 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 761,098 coins and its circulating supply is 733,956 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

