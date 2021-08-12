CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CI Financial Corp. offer asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI Financial Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Get CI Financial alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CIXX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC upgraded CI Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their target price on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on CI Financial in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Shares of NYSE CIXX traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.97. 25,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,145. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CI Financial has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $20.60.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.30 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIXX. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of CI Financial by 339.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 86,425 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in CI Financial during the first quarter worth $28,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth $14,611,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of CI Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of CI Financial in the first quarter valued at about $1,447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.57% of the company’s stock.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CI Financial (CIXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.